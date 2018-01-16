Bag containing live eels found in Toronto mall washroom
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A bag of live eels isn't something you see expect to find in a public washroom, but that's what happened Sunday evening at a mall in east-end Toronto.
Scarborough Town Centre Mall marketing director Jai Lee says a customer reported seeing two eels in the washroom and security staff went in to collect the slithery fish.
She says one of the eels had escaped from a bag, but was quickly captured and the pair of eels was taken to a nearby pet shop that specializes in fish.
Lee says they don't believe it was a prank.
She says the eels were a variety that is sold as food and it's believed a customer simply forgot the bag in the washroom.
Lee says nobody has come forward to claim the eels.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia man accused of using front-end loader to rip off front of home
-
Ontario man in court for allegedly selling access to billions of pieces of stolen data
-
Malnourished and chained to beds: Parents arrested after 13 children found in dark, foul-smelling house
-
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Don’t let business complaints derail transit improvements on King Street
-
Meet the Condo
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: New mortgage rules put pre-construction buyer in limbo
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Toronto's shelter shortage is a crisis by design