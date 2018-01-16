Grief counsellors on hand at school day after girl, 5, dies while being picked up
Students at St. Raphael Catholic School will be able to speak to grief counsellors after a fellow classmate was killed Monday.
TORONTO — Grief counsellors will be at a north Toronto school today to help students cope with the news that a five-year-old girl died after being pinned between two vehicles.
Police say the incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday while the girl was being picked up from St. Raphael Catholic School.
They say an SUV, which may have switched gears, pinned the girl against her father's Mercedes-Benz.
The child was rushed to hospital via emergency run where she died of her injuries.
Police say the girl's father was with her at the time of the crash and went with her to hospital.
The police traffic services division says the investigation is ongoing, and charges have not yet been determined.
They say they expected to release more information on Tuesday.
(The Canadian Press, CP24)
