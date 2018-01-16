Instacart buy Toronto-based Unata as it gears up for Canadian expansion
TORONTO — American grocery delivery service Instacart says it has bought Toronto-based technology company Unata to ramp up its expansion efforts across Canada.
Instacart's chief business officer Nilam Ganenthiran says the acquisition gives the company access to Unata's digital flyer, loyalty, e-catering and list-building capabilities.
The deal comes as Instacart gets set to roll out Wednesday in Ontario in Ottawa, St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and the Kitchener-Waterloo region through a Loblaw partnership.
In December 2017, the company debuted in Canada by working with the grocery store giant to offer deliveries in Toronto.
Instacart would not reveal financial terms of their deal with Unata, which it says is expected to close imminently.
Unata will keep its Toronto headquarters.
