Seasonal temps expected this week, travel advisory ends
Environment Canada is predicting temperatures to climb up above the freezing mark this weekend.
A winter weather travel advisory issued by Environment Canada for Toronto on Monday has ended as seasonal temperatures are expected to prevail for the rest of the week.
The weather agency is forecasting the light snow, which blanketed the city on Monday night, will taper off by Tuesday morning. Conditions will be mainly cloudy with a high of -2 C and winds becoming southwest gusting up to 40 km/h in the afternoon. A low of -10 C is expected overnight.
The sun will be out on Wednesday with a high of -3 C. The mercury will continue to rise on Thursday and Friday with highs of -2 C and 0 C and mainly sunny conditions.
Temperatures will continue to climb above the freezing mark on the weekend. A high of 4 C and cloudy conditions are expected on Saturday; a high of 5 C is expected Sunday with a 40 per cent chance of showers.
