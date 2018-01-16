Seasonal temps expected this week, travel advisory ends

A winter weather travel advisory issued by Environment Canada for Toronto on Monday has ended as seasonal temperatures are expected to prevail for the rest of the week.

The weather agency is forecasting the light snow, which blanketed the city on Monday night, will taper off by Tuesday morning. Conditions will be mainly cloudy with a high of -2 C and winds becoming southwest gusting up to 40 km/h in the afternoon. A low of -10 C is expected overnight.

The sun will be out on Wednesday with a high of -3 C. The mercury will continue to rise on Thursday and Friday with highs of -2 C and 0 C and mainly sunny conditions.