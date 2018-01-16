Second vehicle towed from home of Barry and Honey Sherman
A month after the deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman, Toronto police towed a second vehicle from their North York home.
Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash confirmed that a vehicle was towed, but declined to comment further.
The car removed from the property was a silver 1999 Ford convertible registered under Honey Sherman’s name.
It’s the second car to be towed since the investigation into the deaths of the Shermans, which have been deemed suspicious by police, began last month.
Barry Sherman, the 75-year-old founder of the generic drug giant Apotex, and his wife Honey, 70, were found dead inside their home at 50 Old Colony Rd. on Dec. 15.
Their cause of death was ligature neck compression — death from hanging or strangulation with a ligature.
Last month, police removed a first vehicle from the property, also registered under Honey Sherman’s name. David Perry, a veteran of the Toronto police’s homicide and sexual assault squads, told the Star that a car search could look for signs of struggle, blood or any other evidence to further the investigation.
Police have also inspected the roof and checked the sewers near their home.
Monday night, the home near Bayview Ave. and Highway 401 was quiet. The month-long police presence remained, with a member of the Toronto police stationed outside the house, the property still surrounded with yellow police tape.
