TTC subway down for hours between Union, Spadina stations after fire on Line 1

Trains were down for between Union and Spadina stations in a closure that occurred around lunchtime and lasted until just before the afternoon rush.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said there was a fire in a cable chamber around noon that housed “the access point for the cables that power our signalling system.

“We had to cut power in that section of Line 1, and there’s some badly damaged cables that we need to repair.”

Crews are already tackling the problem as speedily as they can, Green said, but “best case, probably another couple of hours,” before the line can open again, meaning it could still be down past 4:30 p.m., into the afternoon commute.

“There was a structural issue — some brick and mortar fell on the cables in this chamber, and damaged the cables. That (was) enough to cause the fire. What caused that, we don’t know yet. Right now our priority is getting the service back up and running.”