While New York City's Vision Zero results are lauded, Toronto's have been lacklustre

Pedestrians in New York City are walking tall.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in early January that pedestrian deaths in 2017 were down 32 per cent from the previous year, making it the safest year since 1910.

In Toronto, it's a different story. Five pedestrians, including a five-year-old girl, have been killed already this year. At the end of 2017 there were at least 42 pedestrian deaths, according to a Toronto Star analysis, down only one from 2016 — the worst year in a decade.

Both cities have embraced the "Vision Zero" goal of eliminating road deaths. But only one plan is being lauded for its hefty funding, strict laws and life-saving results.

Walk Toronto advocate Maureen Coyle said New York City has, from the beginning, demonstrated a "sense of urgency and commitment that was missing here."

While Toronto has allocated about $80 million for its Vision Zero plan, NYC has pledged $1.6 billion over five years.

But "it's not just the money; it's how the money gets spent," explained Coyle, who criticized Toronto's intersection redesign process for moving at what she calls "a glacial pace."

New York was one of the first North American cities to take a Vision Zero approach to heart. Officials in the Big Apple dropped default speed limits from 30 miles per hour (48 km/h) to 25 miles per hour (40 km/h) in 2014. They made it a criminal offence for drivers to fail to yield to pedestrians, started intense traffic enforcement and added new speed cameras.

They've also carried out extensive — sometimes graphic — public-education campaigns that target drivers.

New York councillor Ydanis Rodriguez told Metro in 2016 it's about a "cultural shift" toward recognizing that the road belongs to everyone, not just those behind the wheel.

Meanwhile in Toronto, police announced a new safety campaign this week that drew criticism for putting some of the onus on pedestrians, telling them not to use phones while crossing and to stop crossing mid-block.

At a press conference Tuesday, Supt. Scott Baptist said everyone, drivers and pedestrians, has a role to play in keeping the roads safe.

Mayor John Tory didn’t respond directly to a question on whether the string of January deaths is a sign Toronto is failing at Vision Zero.

“The deaths of five pedestrians on our roads in the last 15 days has been heartbreaking,” wrote spokesperson Don Peat in an email.

“The mayor has routinely supported the expansion of the Vision Zero plan because he wants to make sure Toronto's roads are safe for pedestrians and cyclists. The mayor firmly believes that drivers must take absolute care and caution when they are using our roads to make sure they don't cause a tragedy.”

For Coyle, the lack of progress is "frustrating."

"The idea is to keep advancing the conversation, but we're kind of stuck in a loop. The conversation keeps getting dragged back to pedestrians using cellphones."

Seeing five pedestrians killed already is heartbreaking, she added.

"This is not a game we're playing; this is people's lives."