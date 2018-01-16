#WhyIMarch: Nusayba Mustafa aims to infuse diversity into feminism
Mustafa went to her first rally when she was 12 years old. Her passion for the work is unsurprising as both of her parents are activists.
Nusayba Mustafa doesn’t want the movement to slow down. That’s why she marches.
Mustafa remembers going to her first rally when she was 12 years old. Upon graduating high school, she hopes to go to college to study film.
For Mustafa, going to protests and rallies is the least someone can do as an activist.
Her passion is unsurprising, as her parents are both activists. Her father works for an international charity, and her mother created a teachers' conference for Islamic educators after seeing a sea of white faces at most events.
Mustafa hopes for a more inclusive march this year but thinks white women’s voices will continue to drown out marginalized groups. She wants people to continue educating themselves about feminism and realize it’s never been very inclusive.
Mustafa applies her feminism and activism to her love of film: “Within your own niche you need to figure out how you can create that diversity and infuse it with feminism," she said.
About this series:
Leading up to the 2018 Women's March on Jan. 20, Metro is profiling the people driving the movement forward and preparing to hit the pavement. Share your story via any of our social accounts with the hashtag #WhyIMarch.
