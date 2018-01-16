Wynne to shuffle cabinet less than five months before election

TORONTO — Premier Kathleen Wynne is shuffling her cabinet, less than five months before the Ontario election.

Her itinerary for Wednesday shows a swearing-in ceremony in the afternoon, but gives no indication of how many ministers might be involved.

Several senior cabinet ministers have indicated they are not running again in the June election, so Wynne may be looking to give those prominent posts to caucus members who are trying to get re-elected.

Deputy Premier and Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews, Treasury Board President Liz Sandals and Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid have all said they're not running.

Wynne last shuffled her cabinet in July, with a few moves to replace Glen Murray, who left as environment minister to become executive director of the Pembina Institute.