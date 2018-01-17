Hamilton police say body of missing 29-year-old woman found

Hope of family and friends that Holly Hamilton would be found alive came to a tragic end Wednesday, with the discovery of the 29-year-old woman's body.

Hamilton police homicide unit Staff Sgt. Dave Oleniuk confirmed Hamilton's body had been found and that she is the city's first homicide victim of 2018.

One man has been arrested in connection with her death, he said.

But police have not yet released his name or any information on charges.

Detectives had been looking for Hamilton's 30-year-old ex boyfriend, including searching and canvassing in the neighbourhood around his Barton Street East and Fairfield Avenue apartment — the last place Hamilton was seen on Sunday night.

She was found along with her white, four-door Ford Escort in an east Hamilton parking garage.

The car is cordoned off by police tape and there is a significant police presence in the area at an apartment building off Barton Street East, about 4 kilometres from where Hamilton was last seen near her ex-boyfriend's apartment.

The sad discovery came as family and friends were organizing a community search and poster campaign looking for the 29-year-old mother.

The pair has a young daughter together and there was a history of domestic violence, police said. Her young daughter is with her grandparents.

On the Facebook page Holly Hamilton Search Group news of the Hamilton's death was met with a flood of messages expressing devastation and condolences to the family.

She had not been seen or heard from since Sunday night after saying she was going out to visit a friend.

Family and friends had been organizing a search and poster campaign, with plans to meet at the FreshCo on Barton Street East and Strathearne Avenue Wednesday night before the news of her death was posted online.

Friend Samantha Cartel said: "Holly would never, in any life time ... leave her daughter that way, she is a single mother her daughter is her life, she would do anything for that little girl, and always make sure she is safe."

On Wednesday morning police were at the scene of the ex-boyfriend's apartment, including forensic unit officers, from both Hamilton and Guelph police, and ACTION unit officers canvassing in the neighbourhood.

Neighbours in the Barton and Fairfield area said the 30-year-old had lived there, in a basement apartment for less than a year, and described him as quiet. No one had seen Hamilton, her car or her young daughter.

A next door neighbour, who did not want to be identified, said he was home Sunday night and can't recall hearing anything from the 30-year-old's apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Rich Wouters at 905-546-4921.