Live eels found in shopping mall bathroom now safe in aquarium

Potential panic at the Scarborough Town Centre was averted Monday afternoon when mall security captured two live eels that had escaped from a bag left behind in a bathroom.

STC Marketing Director Jai Lee laughed when she confirmed the wild tale: “it’s real.”

“We have a hundred thousand people that go through this shopping centre each day, you know, we’re going to get something different.”

She said the eels are believed to have been purchased for consumption outside of the mall.

“They are sold in markets, so somebody brought them in in a bag and I guess (they) got out of the bag,” Lee said. “A customer found them and called our security, and our security handled it beautifully — very, very quickly.”

A video posted online showed the eels squirming around on the floor with security over them. Lee said they do not know the thought process of the individual who left behind the eels, whether this was a carefully planned prank or merely an accident that has left someone without their slippery dinner.

Regardless, the eels are safe for the moment.

“Two eels were taken to a local aquarium so that they could be put into water right away,” she said. “We just wanted to make sure that they were out of our property and (put) into a safe environment.”

Lee Tomlin, who manages the aquarium department and equipment department at Big Al’s Aquarium on Kennedy Rd. near the Scarborough Town Centre said the eels were one of the strangest animals they’d seen brought into the pet store since the infamous Ikea monkey of 2012graced the location in its former owner’s arms.

“We don’t know the exact species (of the eels), it’s not something that would be seen as an ornamental fish,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin agreed with the leading theory that the eels were a variety meant to be eaten. The research the pet store employees have done so far indicate the eels may be something called an Asian swamp eel.

“We’re going to keep them safe and healthy until the proper conservation authorities come in and assess what needs to be done with them,” he said.

Most eels are predatory, so the two have been set up in a tank just for them.

“We don’t want them to eat our fish,” Tomlin said, adding that “they look happy.”

Bringing the eels to the aquarium was the right move, considering “there is also the potential that (they) could be an invasive species,” Tomlin said.

“Even if someone was to throw (them) into a pond or a lake, you never know what kind of effect that can have on the environment, so it’s good they ended up here.”

Big Al’s location on Kennedy Rd. is “quite large,” Tomlin says, with fish, reptiles, small mammals and various pet supplies for sale.

“The lady that owned (the Ikea monkey) used to come in here with it. That was always kind of interesting,” Tomlin said. He never personally saw the monkey in the tiny sheerling coat that helped catapult it to notoriety when it was discovered wandering stylishly around an Ikea parking lot six years ago, but said the owner did have it in clothes.

“Other than that, we don’t get a whole lot of really weird drop offs. (The eels are) probably one of the more strange ones that we’ve encountered.”

Eels in the bathroom of a mall is definitely not something we hear about every day. But regardless, Jai Lee was satisfied with the outcome of the “unusual” events, praising the mall security’s quick actions.