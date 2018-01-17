Mother of baby boy allegedly abandoned likely won’t face charges, police say
Police said the baby who was initially reported to have been found abandoned in a North York plaza remains in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.
The mother of the baby who was initially reported to have been abandoned in a North York plaza will not be facing any criminal charges, Toronto police say.
“I don’t believe that there will be any charges,” Const. David Hopkinson said. “There is nobody under arrest and we’re not looking for anyone else.”
Police were initially called in the plaza at Keele St. and Lawrence Ave. W. around 11 a.m. for reports of an abandoned baby.
It was initially reported the baby was found behind the plaza by two individuals around 10:30 a.m. The baby was then taken into a place of safety, Hopkinson said.
When emergency services arrived, Hopkinson said the baby was in poor condition and was immediately rushed to hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.
“We then began the search for the mother of the child because we believed the child had been delivered quite recently,” said Hopkinson. “A short time later we found the mother, who was in need of medical care.”
The mother was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Hopkinson said. No word on her condition.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
