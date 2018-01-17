New TTC bus could make getting to the Scarborough Bluffs easier this summer

The TTC wants to take you to the Scarborough Bluffs this summer.

A proposal going before the commission's board this Thursday suggests a new bus route to the busy tourist destination, easing parking woes while still increasing the number of visitors.

"I think it will be a good way for us to test similar types of service to key destinations that are seasonal or have spikes in use because of certain events or celebrations," said TTC chair and Ward 15 councillor Josh Colle.

The proposed bus line would run back and forth from Kennedy Station to the Scarborough Bluffs on weekends and holidays, from May 13 until Thanksgiving Monday. The service would run between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. and require two or three operators, according to a staff report.

The service would be a big relief for visitors who currently have to disembark at Brimley and Kingston Road, the last TTC stop. It's a significant distance from the park, Colle said, and the walk is not safe for pedestrians as there's no sidewalk on the park's access road.

Drivers would also have the option to park at Kennedy Station and take the bus, instead of having to fight for the 560 parking spots available in the Bluffs.

The overall cost for the pilot project — estimated at $187,500 — will be shared by the TTC and the city's department of Parks, Forestry and Recreation.

"There's no question the ridership will be there to warrant the route in the summer," said Colle.

If the board approves the plan, the process will begin with the city making necessary changes to the roadways. They would also need to build accessible bus stops at various destinations in the park, Colle explained.