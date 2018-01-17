Police investigating after two bodies were found in home west of Toronto
OAKVILLE, Ont. — Police say they're investigating after two bodies were found in a home west of Toronto.
Halton Regional Police released few details of the scene they found at the home in Oakville, Ont.
They have not released the names, ages or genders of the victims.
Police say there is no risk to public safety at this time.
