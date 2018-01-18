Man, 66, charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

TORONTO — Police in Toronto say a 66-year-old man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the presumed deaths of two men who disappeared in the city's gay village.

Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman were reported missing from the Church and Wellesley streets area at separate times last year.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga told a news conference that Bruce McArthur, of Toronto, was arrested and charged Thursday morning.

"We believe he is responsible for the deaths of Mr. Esen and Mr. Kinsman, and we believe he is responsible for the deaths of other men who have yet to be identified," said Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga.

Idsinga said their bodies have not been found.

"Police have secured five properties, four in Toronto and one in Madoc, Ont., connected to Bruce McArthur" as part of the investigation, he said.