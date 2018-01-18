Piece of scaffolding falls on girl at downtown Toronto school, board says
TORONTO — The Toronto District School Board says it is halting a construction project at a downtown school after a piece of scaffolding fell on a student.
The school board says the incident happened Monday outside Palmerston Avenue Junior Public School when a piece of construction material fell and hit a young girl.
Board spokesman Ryan Bird says the student was taken for medical assessment and will be fine.
He says school staff moved students to a separate building as a precaution until the scaffolding could be checked.
Bird says work on the project has been paused until the board is certain "it can resume safely." (680 News)
