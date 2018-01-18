Watch: Toronto police make arrest in Church and Wellesley disappearances

Update (January 18, 1:49 p.m.): A 66-year-old Toronto man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the disappearance of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen, two men who went missing near the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood over the last year.

Bruce McArthur, a landscaper, was arrested by officers mid-morning Thursday, Det. Hank Idsinga told reporters Thursday at a news conference.

Police said they believe there are more victims.

The arrests came at a result of Project Prism — an investigation into the disappearance of Esen, 44, last April from near Bloor St. and Yonge St., and Andrew Kinsman, 49, from Parliament St. and Winchester St. in June.

Both disappearances prompted community-led search parties in both the Church-Wellsley Village and Cabbagetown.

Police said in December that they’d met with members of the local community, and warned gay dating app users to be careful before meeting people found through those apps.

By October, investigators said they’d received over 150 leads and interviewed two dozen people, but were unable to find any link between the disappearances of both men.

The investigation also involved searching through information from Project Houston, an unconnected investigation looking into the disappearances of three other men from the same area, dating back to 2010.

