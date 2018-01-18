News / Toronto

Teen, staff member injured in stabbing at Pickering, Ont., high school

PICKERING, Ont. — A 16-year-old girl has been arrested after a double stabbing at a high school east of Toronto.

Durham regional police say officers were called to Pine Ridge Secondary School in Pickering, Ont., at about 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say another 16-year-old girl was found stabbed near the front entrance of the school and was taken to hospital, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

They say a female member of staff who tried to intervene suffered minor injuries in the stabbing.

Police say charges are pending against the teen suspect.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...