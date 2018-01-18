Teen, staff member injured in stabbing at Pickering, Ont., high school

PICKERING, Ont. — A 16-year-old girl has been arrested after a double stabbing at a high school east of Toronto.

Durham regional police say officers were called to Pine Ridge Secondary School in Pickering, Ont., at about 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say another 16-year-old girl was found stabbed near the front entrance of the school and was taken to hospital, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

They say a female member of staff who tried to intervene suffered minor injuries in the stabbing.