WhyIMarch: Crystal Sinclair wants to build awareness around Indigenous issues

The plight of Indigenous people has been ignored for too long, says Crystal Sinclair.

“I’m marching because I want to build more awareness for people to learn about Indigenous issues in Canada," she told Metro, ahead of this year's Women's March in Toronto on Jan. 20.

Sinclair, a founder of Idle No More Toronto, has been an activist from the beginning. Having endured the residential school system and her removal from her family, Sinclair's activism is about the daily struggle to survive.

She hopes that at this year’s march, the voices of Indigenous people will be amplified — that people in positions of privilege will make space and allow the oppressed to be heard. She hopes to decolonize feminism and reveal how colonial systems divide and conquer.

But Sinclair isn't just marching for the rights of Indigenous women. She marches for the children removed from their homes, for the protection of water and the environment and to bring to light the oppression Indigenous people face in Canada.

