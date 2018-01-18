WhyIMarch: Kate Macdonald wants a broader definition of the word woman

Nine months pregnant, Kate Macdonald headed to Queen’s Park on a cold January day last winter. Her soon-to-be-born son may have been pushing down on her bladder the whole time, but that didn’t stop her from raising her sign and marching with thousands of others at the Women's March in 2017.

This year, Macdonald plans to bring her son, Roy Ignacio — Nacho for short — to the march with her. But this won’t be his first foray into activism outside of the womb; Macdonald has taken him to counter anti-abortion protesters outside of a local clinic. And, she says, this march certainly won’t be his last.

Macdonald, who is bisexual, wants a more inclusive and intersectional space, a broader definition of the word woman. She wants her son to speak up and amplify the voices of marginalized people — when he learns to talk, of course.