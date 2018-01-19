Toronto shooting leaves 2 men dead, 2 more with life-threatening injuries.
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — An overnight shooting in Toronto has left two men dead and two others in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Toronto police say the four men, all reportedly in their 20s, were found in a car at about 1 a.m. in the city's northwest area.
Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene.
No names have been released, nor have police said if a suspect or suspects are being sought.
The police Homicide Squad is investigating.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Views
-
Legal Matters
Jeffrey Cowan: Asking city if a parking pad is legal may raise red flag
-
Views
Edward Keenan: Stop driving your kids to school — it could be a lifesaver
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Don’t let business complaints derail transit improvements on King Street