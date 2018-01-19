Two dead, two injured after Etobicoke shooting



Two men are dead and two others are in hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Etobicoke early Friday.

Police rushed to the area of West Deane Park Dr. and The East Mall, north of Rathburn Rd. around 12:40 a.m. after reports of a shooting, Toronto police spokesperson Gary Long said.

Long continued four men were in a car after an apparent shooting.

Television video shows the car had partially rolled onto a lawn outside a low-rise apartment building and a woman appearing to slump to the sidewalk as she arrived at the scene.

Toronto paramedics confirmed two men were pronounced dead on the scene. The other two men were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Deputy Cmdr. John Migliore of Toronto Paramedic Service said all victims are in their 20s.