No winning ticket for Friday night's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $15 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 16 will be approximately $24 million.
