No winning ticket for Saturday night's $15.8 Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $15.8 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 24 will be approximately $20 million.
