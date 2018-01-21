Photos: Thousands join Women's March in Toronto, hoping to 'change the system'
Many women were looking to the future as they took part on Saturday's Women's March in Toronto — talking less about the past, and more about making a lasting impact.
Empowered, supported, included and ready to fight on.
Those were some of the key words repeated time and time again Saturday as Humans of Toronto creator and curator K. Omar talked to the women taking to the streets.
