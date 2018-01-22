King St. business owner campaigns to shut down streetcar pilot project

Some King St. business owners are ramping up their fight against the pilot project aimed at improving transit service on the street.

Al Carbone, owner of the Kit Kat Italian Bar and Grill, held a press conference across the street from his restaurant at King and John Sts. Monday morning to appeal to the public to support his push for ending the pilot immediately.

The project is scheduled to last until December, after which council will decide whether to make it permanent. But Carbone and some other businesses owners say sales are down as a result of decreased car traffic, and they can’t afford to wait until the end of the year.

“We’d like the mayor to reverse it immediately. It’s hurting too many businesses all at once,” said Carbone, who told reporters his revenue is down about 50 per cent.

“We can’t afford to lose every day. They want to do a pilot project for a year, I’ll do a campaign for a year.”

The city installed the pilot in November in order to improve travel times and reliability for streetcars on King, which is the TTC’s busiest surface route and one of its most congested.

New traffic rules restrict drivers’ movements, forcing them to turn right off of King at most major intersections. The city has also removed all 180 on-street parking spaces in the project area, which runs between Bathurst and Jarvis Sts.

Carbone, who last week provoked the ire of many transit riders by erecting an ice sculpture of a raised middle finger outside of his restaurant aimed at the pilot, claimed the project had “destroyed” King overnight and turned it into a “ghost town.”

The hash tag for Carbone’s social campaign calls on the city to end the “King car ban.” However, cars are not banned from King. When a reporter pointed this out, Carbone acknowledged, “they’re not banned,” but said the pilot was not “friendly” to cars.

Carbone was also challenged over a figure he included in his press release, which claimed travel times for drivers on the adjacent streets such as Richmond and Adelaide had “increased an average of 12 minutes.”

According to city figures, in December driving times on Adelaide had increased by 1.8 minutes compared to before the pilot went in, while car trips on Richmond were actually slightly quicker.

Carbone accused the city of issuing “fudged” statistics, and claimed the 12-minute driving delay number was “from actual experience.”

The news conference became heated when a nearby transit user named Trevor Dunseith interjected to voice support for the pilot project.

As Carbone retreated to his restaurant, Dunseith told reporters that the pilot had dramatically improved transit service.

“This is a test, and it’s a test that from my experience seems to be working. And I’d like to see it through and decide at the end of it,” he said.

A spokesperson for Mayor John Tory said his administration has no intention of ending the pilot early.

“The mayor…will focus on real data and meaningful actions that will ensure that we are improving the movement of people along one of our busiest transit routes, while keeping the corridor vibrant and supporting local business,” wrote Don Peat in an email.

“King Street is home to a wide array of successful businesses, including our financial district where thousands of commuters are now getting to work on time.”

In response to businesses’ concerns, the city has already taken steps to attract customers to King, including an unprecedented offer of free parking for the duration of the pilot at roughly 2,300 city-owned spaces in the area.

The latest figures released by the city show the pilot project has improved service for the 72,000 people who ride King streetcars every day.