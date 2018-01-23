News / Toronto

Shape of Water Oscar nod a big win for Toronto (even if it's hard to make out)

You're going to have look hard to recognize Toronto, as many dead giveaways were removed in the production process.

The CN Tower appears in The Shape of Water.

In an unprecedented way, Toronto is going Hollywood. Guillermo del Toro's romance, The Shape of Water, has just scooped up 13 nominations for this year's Oscars.

The film was shot in Toronto and Hamilton, and the Toronto-based digital studio Mr. X worked on its visual effects.

But viewers will have to look harder to recognize Toronto, as many dead giveaways were removed through the production process.

The CN Tower disappears in The Shape of Water.

The Toronto Eaton Centre in The Shape of Water.

The Toronto Eaton Centre disappears from The Shape of Water.

