Prominent Canadians issue open letter in fight for more shelter beds

In the midst of Toronto’s housing and homelessness crisis, a group of prominent Canadians have called on city council to push to open 1,000 new beds by the end of 2018.

In an open letter, former governor general Adrienne Clarkson joined more than 50 doctors, psychiatrists, actors, directors, academics, lawyers, historians, musicians, business and restaurant owners laying out five demands to tackle what they describe as a failure to support the most vulnerable residents in the city.

Signatories include writers Margaret Atwood and Michael Ondaatje, actors Sarah Polley, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Rachel McAdams, Drs. Mitesh Patel, Joshua Tepper and Stephen Hwang, and members of agencies across the city dedicated to helping people at risk of losing housing, or experiencing homelessness.

“We are very concerned about the lack of sustained action in providing adequate, permanent shelter spaces for vulnerable people in Toronto,” the letter says. “Every year, we find ourselves in crisis, with our shelter system collapsing under the growing demand for space.”

The demands include the funding of 1,000 new permanent shelter beds this year, keeping the Moss Park Armoury open until the 100 temporary cots can be replaced with permanent shelter beds, getting shelter occupancy down to the council-mandated 90 per cent, providing better wrap around services for people in need, setting new standards for drop-ins and improving conditions throughout the entire emergency and overflow systems.

“At its simplest, a shelter bed is a way of staying safe and warm but it is also a connection to the type of supports people need to better manage their health,” said Dr. Joshua Tepper, whose work with people experiencing homelessness includes the Inner City Family Health Team.

“This is one thing that if we act on it today we can have a true meaningful impact on a lot of people.”

Next week council is expected to reopen the debate around the creation of 1,000 new shelter beds, with the support of Mayor John Tory.

Tory, speaking to media last week, said the review is “aimed at lifting us up to a better place,” starting with the need to find more permanent solutions to the housing crisis.

“I have gone to those shelters and to the respite centres . . . I am not satisfied with those conditions,” said Tory. “The objective we had was to make sure that no person went without a place to shelter and warm themselves during the cold winter months and the whole objective of the plan put forward earlier this week was to do better in terms of finding real, permanent or supportive housing, or both, for people who need it.”

Council will vote on a motion to direct city staff to review and report back on all elements of the existing system, including all funding streams and the possibility of whether 1,000 new beds could be opened and when.

The budget for the city’s shelter support and housing administration division has stayed the same and actually gone down over the past 10 years, once adjusted for inflation, the city’s community, development and recreation committee heard last week. The number of full-time staff managing issues related to homelessness has also stalled.

Polley, in an email to the Star, said council has the power to make a real change in the midst of a worsening crisis.

“This year, people on many sides of the political spectrum are finding it hard to deny that substantial action needs to be taken to deal with a collapsing, overflowing shelter system that is putting people at risk,” wrote Polley.

“It’s right up in people’s faces right now that we haven’t done nearly enough to address this issue,” said Polley. “Adding 1,000-plus permanent shelter beds is the very minimum it would take to make a dent in this.”

Over Monday night, almost 5,690 people were in the city’s emergency shelter system, including more than 1,450 motel beds used by families, according to city data.

An additional 770 people sought shelter in two women-only, 24/7 drop-ins, seven 24/7 winter respite sites (including 123 people at Moss Park), one warming centre and the volunteer-led Out Of the Cold program, at five faith-based organizations.

At drop-ins, people sleep on mats or cots and sometimes in chairs. The sites are not required to meet the strict standards followed in the city’s emergency shelters, where there are minimum space requirements and people sleep in beds.

“There are a lot of really vulnerable and sick people who have nowhere to go and are utilizing these spaces,” said psychiatrist Dr. Michaela Beder, a member of Health Providers Against Poverty and one of the co-authors of a new report on existing standards in the city’s drop-in sites.

“We have been aware for some time that the conditions within them are very poor . . . I think we were frankly really alarmed by some of the things we saw.”

Beder was part of a group of doctors, nurses, social workers, and psychiatrists who visited 10 winter drop-in sites and spoke with dozens of clients and staff members, in late December and early January.

They reported people sleeping just feet away from each other on mats, without proper blankets or pillows, and in some cases, limited access to toilet and shower facilities. The conditions, they reported, prompt some people to stay out on the street, in cars, in stairwells and on grates or in public spaces.

The findings are outlined in their report, An Evaluation of Toronto’s Warming Centres and Winter Response to Homelessness.

HPAP’s stated concerns are the impact the lack of space and inability to maintain personal hygiene can have on the mental and physical health of people already struggling with mental health issues.

They want 1,000 interim beds and 1,500 permanent beds and for the city to boost property taxes. They are also calling on the province to immediately increase social assistance rates. The federal government, the authors wrote, should commit to spending the $11.2 billion set aside for the National Housing Strategy over two years, rather than 11.

The Inner City Family Health Team works largely with people who are experiencing homelessness, including the men in Seaton House, the city’s largest shelter.

Tepper said their patients have told them that not only are there too few beds, but they are in places that are difficult to reach.

That means choosing between the often chaotic drop-in system, or staying outside, which can make already challenging health issues worse.

“When people are living outside of any shelter system there are safety issues and it is really hard for them engage in any other part of managing and improving their health care and they are further disconnected from the resources that can help them,” said Tepper.