Stream free movies, tv shows and docs with Toronto Public Library's new service

The Toronto Public Library is making it easy to access movies, documentaries and training videos.

Kanopy, a new online platform, allows anyone with a library card to create an account and watch for free on smartphones, tablets, computers or smart TV. All the videos are fully accessible with captions and transcripts.

"The platform is slick and really easy to use," wrote Michele Melady, the library's collection development manager, in an email to Metro. "TPL customers are mad about the movies."

Some 1,200 customers have already signed up, a number she expects to increase dramatically.

The library has recently added some 30,000 titles to the collection, and more will be added every month. Each customer has access to at least eight films per month.

So far the most popular titles include Maudie, I Am Not Your Negro and Brooklyn, among others.