Ontario Tory Leader Patrick Brown 'categorically' denies 'troubling allegations'

TORONTO — Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown says he "categorically" denies "troubling allegations" about his conduct.

A visibly emotional Brown said he was made aware of the allegations earlier on Wednesday, but he did not provide details on what those allegations are.

CTV News tweeted that two women have come forward with graphic sexual misconduct allegations against Brown.

The broadcaster said the allegations date back to when Brown was a federal MP.

The Opposition leader called a late-night news conference to make a brief statement and then left the legislature without answering any questions.