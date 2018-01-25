Ice Breakers transform Toronto waterfront

1. Title: Winter Fanfare Artist: Thena Tak from Vancouver. Details: The rotating fan sculptures provide a playful colour contrast, especially in the snow or at sunset.

2. Title: Root Cabin. Artists: Liz Wreford and Peter Sampson from Winnipeg. Details: It's basically a cabin created from a pile of roots and offers a whimsical refuge for passersby.

3. Title: Black Bamboo. Artists: Bennet Marburger and Ji Zhang from China. Details: People can walk through the structure or climb up on top, relax and view the city.

4. Title: Through the Eyes of the Bear. Artist: Tanya Goertzen from Calgary. Details: Visitors can peer through these red-painted, bear-shaped sculptures to observe the city.