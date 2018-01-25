Ice Breakers transform Toronto waterfront
From Harbourfront Centre to the Toronto Music Garden, five giant sculptures are adding exceptional beauty to the city's waterfront this winter. They're the Ice Breakers, carefully selected art installations for people to interact with. The exhibition is in place until Feb. 25.
1. Title: Winter Fanfare Artist: Thena Tak from Vancouver. Details: The rotating fan sculptures provide a playful colour contrast, especially in the snow or at sunset.
2. Title: Root Cabin. Artists: Liz Wreford and Peter Sampson from Winnipeg. Details: It's basically a cabin created from a pile of roots and offers a whimsical refuge for passersby.
3. Title: Black Bamboo. Artists: Bennet Marburger and Ji Zhang from China. Details: People can walk through the structure or climb up on top, relax and view the city.
4. Title: Through the Eyes of the Bear. Artist: Tanya Goertzen from Calgary. Details: Visitors can peer through these red-painted, bear-shaped sculptures to observe the city.
5. Title: Ensemble. Artists: João Araujo Sousa and Joana Correia Silva from Portugal. Details: It's like a wind chime, combining both architecture and music. More fun to visit in a group.