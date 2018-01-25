Ontario elevator report: 5 key recommendations

TORONTO — Five key recommendations in the report by retired justice Douglas Cunningham aimed at enhancing elevator availability in Ontario:

— Require reporting of outages over 48 hours when 50 per cent of building's elevators affected along with plan to fix problem

— Set up public database on individual elevator performance and make information on outages available to building users

— Set building code standards for minimum number of elevators in new highrises

— Ensure proper preventive maintenance is performed

— Define and measure availability as "the ability of a building's elevating devices to transport persons as and when required"