Tories looking for new leader after Patrick Brown sex scandal

The Progressive Conservatives are scrambling to find a new leader in the wake of Patrick Brown’s sudden resignation after a sexual impropriety scandal just four months before the Ontario election.

CTV News reported Wednesday night that two women allege when Brown was a Conservative MP — and they were teenagers — he got them drunk and made unwanted sexual advances.

While the PC leader denied the allegations as “false” — and had initially hoped to hang on at the helm — he stepped down at 1:25 a.m. Thursday following a tense conference call with Tory MPPs.

His departure came after the resignation of six key aides.

“Defeating Kathleen Wynne in 2018 is more important than one individual,” said Brown.

“For this reason, after consulting with caucus, friends and family I have decided to step down as leader of the Ontario PC Party. I will remain on as an MPP while I definitively clear my name from these false allegations.”

In an email to caucus obtained by the Star, Tory president Rick Dykstra said the party is moving quickly to find a new leader.

“I have requested that the Ontario PC caucus elects an interim leader. They have agreed and have informed me that they will be meeting Friday morning,” wrote Dykstra.

“I’ve also requested that one of the deputy leaders (MPPs Sylvia Jones and Steve Clark) attend the executive meeting that will take place Thursday evening,” the president continued.

“The election of an interim leader is in accordance with article 23.1 of the PC party constitution, who will serve as interim leader until a new leader is elected in a leadership election conducted pursuant to article 25 of the constitution,” he said.

“A leadership election will take place at such time as the PC party shall determine in its discretion.”

The jockeying to replace Brown is already at a fever pitch.

Supporters of star PC candidates Caroline Mulroney, a lawyer who is running in York-Simcoe, and Rod Phillips, the former head of CivicAction and the party’s candidate in Ajax, are already touting them.

“We must make sure these injustices are never tolerated,” Mulroney, whose father is former prime minister Brian Mulroney, wrote in support of the two women.

“We are living in a powerful moment where woman and girls across Ontario, Canada, and around the world are ending their silence — and their stories of sexual harassment are being heard,” she wrote.

Other names being mentioned as a possible leader include former foreign affairs minister John Baird, who was also a provincial cabinet minister, and MPPs Vic Fedeli and Lisa MacLeod.

Both Fedeli and MacLeod ran for leader against Brown, but dropped out before the leadership election in May 2015.

The runner-up in that contest, Christine Elliott, was appointed Ontario’s patient ombudsman by Wynne.

Before Brown stepped down, his chief of staff, Alykhan Velshi, his campaign manager, Andrew Boddington, his advertising guru, Dan Robertson, and his press secretary Nicholas Bergamini resigned en masse.

Following their departures prominent campaign strategists Joshua Workman and Ken Boessenkool also quit.

Their resignations came as the Tories have been gearing up for a June 7 election in which they had high hopes of toppling Wynne’s Liberals.

Meanwhile, Barrie Police said they are “not involved in any investigation involving Patrick Brown” after the women’s allegations.

“In the event that a complaint comes forward, the Barrie Police Service will ensure that all measures are taken to ensure a frank and impartial investigation,” said spokesperson Nicole Rodgers.