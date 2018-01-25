Project Prism: What we know and don’t know about the Bruce McArthur probe

It was a stunning revelation: just weeks after Toronto police assurances that there was no connection between a series of disappearances from Toronto’s Gay Village, investigators had apparently found one and made an arrest.

Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old landscaper, was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of two men who went missing last year under mysterious circumstances.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga, the lead homicide investigator on the case, was unequivocal that there may be more to come.

“We believe (McArthur) is responsible for the deaths of other men who have yet to be identified,” he told reporters in a news conference last week.

“In other words, we believe there are more victims.”

One week since announcing they’d arrested a suspected serial killer, here’s a look at what’s known, and what questions remain, about the ongoing probe.

McArthur’s arrest

McArthur was arrested January 18 and charged in the deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman. Esen had gone missing in April 2017 and Kinsmen in June 2017.

McArthur lived in the Thorncliffe Park area and was known in the Church and Wellesley area, where he frequented local bars.

Investigators have confirmed McArthur had a sexual relationship with Kinsman. It’s not known what kind of relationship, if any, Esen had with McArthur.

His arrest last week came after police uncovered evidence that pushed an ongoing investigation “over the edge,” Idsinga said.

Neither he nor Toronto police have revealed any details about that evidence, though CP24, citing an unnamed source, said McArthur was intercepted by investigators when he allegedly tried to enter an auto wrecking yard with a vehicle that had blood in the trunk.

At the time of last week’s police news conference announcing the arrest, neither one of the men’s bodies had been found. Nonetheless, police have a “pretty good idea” of the cause of death for both men, though they have not released that information.

Even without the bodies, Idsinga said he is confident police have sufficient evidence for a conviction.

Search of properties

Last week police began executing search warrants at five properties connected to McArthur. Investigators dressed in biohazard gear could be seen scouring properties, four in Toronto, one in Madoc.

Karen Fraser and Ron Smith were barred from their home so forensic investigators could search it. The couple had had an agreement with McArthur which saw him tend to their yard in exchange for allowing him to store some equipment for his landscaping company.

“We cannot reconcile this with the man we know,” Fraser said.

It is not yet known what may have been uncovered through this search, including whether Esen or McArthur’s bodies were found or if evidence linking the accused killer to other crimes was unearthed.

On police radar?

Toronto police have not said exactly how long McArthur had been on their radar.

Project Prism — the name of the police investigation into the Kinsman and Esen disappearances — was launched in July 2017.

Idsinga said the charges were laid after months of probing. According to information told to the Star by employees at Dom’s Auto Parts shop, in Courtice, investigators had been on to McArthur since at least the fall.

Dominic Vetere, owner of the shop, said police officers arrived in late September and began watching surveillance video of McArthur selling his Dodge Caravan to the shop.

Connection to other disappearances?

Idsinga has confirmed that investigators on Project Prism shared information with those who worked on a separate but in parallel probe into missing men from the same area, Project Houston.

Project Houston is the name of the police investigation launched in November 2012 — five years before Esen’s and Kinsmen’s disappearances.

The project was examining the disappearance of three men who frequented the Gay Village between 2010 and 2012:

Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, was last seen in the early hours of Sept. 6, 2010.

Abdulbasir Faizi, 42, was last seen on Dec. 29, 2010.

Majeed Kayhan, 58, was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2012.

All were middle-aged men who were active in the Church and Wellesley Sts. area, police said at the time.

According to a source who spoke to Xtra, McArthur once dated Navaratnam, beginning around 1999. The two men were listed as friends on Facebook.

Police have not said whether McArthur played any role in the disappearances of these three men.

McArthur’s criminal past

McArthur’s arrest is not his first brush with the law.

Court documents show he was previously convicted of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm for attacking a man with a metal pipe that took place on Oct. 31, 2001.

As a result, McArthur was barred from an area of downtown Toronto that included the Gay Village and his conditional sentence prohibited him from spending time with “male prostitutes.”

McArthur was also ordered not to possess amyl nitrates or “poppers,” which are sometimes taken before sex. He was also ordered to go to anger management and was prohibited from having any firearms.

He was also ordered to have a sample of DNA taken and added to a database.

It’s not yet known what role his previous conviction — and his DNA sample in a police database — may have played in helping investigators narrow in on McArthur.