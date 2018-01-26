Apotex president and CEO Jeremy Desai resigns
Generic drug giant spokesperson says resignation is effective immediately as Desai pursues other opportunities.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The head of Apotex, the generic drug giant company founded by the late Barry Sherman, has resigned.
Apotex spokesperson Jordan Berman confirmed Friday morning that Jeremy Desai, president and chief executive officer of the company until Friday morning, had resigned “effective immediately” to pursue other opportunities.
Berman gave no further information about Desai’s departure.
Jack Kay, the company’s vice-chairman who spoke at the funeral of Barry and Honey Sherman last month, assumes the role of chief executive officer. Jeff Watson, who was previously president of global generics for the company, has been appointed president and chief operating officer.
Barry and Honey Sherman were found dead in their home last month, in circumstances the police called “suspicious.” Police are expected to update the public on their investigation into their deaths Friday afternoon.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police hoping to identify Lower Sackville snow blower thieves
-
Nova Scotia woman charged after police say abduction story was false
-
'Enough is enough:' Nova Scotia MLA talks 'old boys club' mentality after Baillie scandal
-
Halifax children's hospital seeing rise in cases of troubled breathing at emergency department
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
-
Views
Edward Keenan: Bringing World Cup matches to Toronto could be the catalyst for something bigger
-
Tory's Toronto