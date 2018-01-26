The Sherman homicide investigation by the numbers
Toronto police said Friday that the deaths of billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman are being investigated as a targeted double homicide. Here are some key details of the investigation so far, by the numbers.
6: Weeks investigators spent at the Shermans' Toronto home.
3: Number of theories police started out with of how the Shermans died — double homicide, homicide-suicide and double suicide.
20: Judicial authorizations for searches in relation to the investigation police have received or are obtaining.
2: Properties belonging to the Shermans that have been searched.
150: Items seized for forensic analysis.
127: Witness statements so far compiled.
2,000: Hours of security video investigators are reviewing
348: Investigative actions that have been assigned and are being pursued.
Extensive: The list of people investigators want to speak to.
