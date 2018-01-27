No winning ticket for Friday night's $24 million Lotto Max jackpot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $24 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 2 will grow to approximately $33 million.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police charge young man with killing 63-year-old Dartmouth woman
-
Halifax children's hospital seeing rise in cases of troubled breathing at emergency department
-
Nothin' but food at Vancouver's first no-package grocery store
-
Controversial professor Jordan Peterson will not speak to public in Calgary
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
-
Views
Edward Keenan: Bringing World Cup matches to Toronto could be the catalyst for something bigger
-
Tory's Toronto