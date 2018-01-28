How much does it cost just to get by as a young, single person in Toronto?
The short answer: A lot. Rate comparison website LowestRates.ca crunched the numbers on average prices for essentials like housing, transit and groceries.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Feeling pinched for cash? You're definitely not alone.
Rate comparison website LowestRates.ca crunched the numbers on average prices for essentials like housing, transit and groceries. The result: it will cost $40,583 before tax (or $32,885 after tax) to make ends meet in Toronto this year.
Even with the new rate of $14 per hour, a minimum-wage worker earns about $25,500 a year, assuming he or she works 35 hours a week. And the number crunching doesn't take into account extras like student loan payments, emergency expenses or paying for pets.
Housing: $1,672.13/month
It's no surprise this is the one eating up most of your income, unless you're lucky enough to have held on to the same apartment for the last 10 years. LowestRates.ca looked at RentBoard.ca to come up with an average figure — which is actually on the low side, as it takes into account rent in a shared condo with a roommate as well as tiny bachelors.
Phone and Internet: $127.50/month
Most millennials have both a smartphone with Internet and home Internet (essential for Netflix binges), and it adds up. Especially if you're not splitting the home Internet with anyone.
Transportation: $176.25/month
This budget takes into account the cost of a monthly adult transit pass (a whopping $146.25) as well as $30 a month for the odd cab/Uber/Lyft ride — which seems conservative.
Groceries: $283.60/month
According to the City of Toronto's "Nutritious food basket calculator," a single man aged 19 to 30 spends $319.87 per month on average on groceries. For women the same age, it's about $247.33.
Entertainment: $354/month
This one is a little less scientific but tries to take into account the odd meal out, drinks with friends and of course your streaming service of choice.
Health and Fitness: $75/month
There's an abundance of options for working out in Toronto, from a basic gym membership to a fancy spin studio. If you want to shave some cost off here, try YouTube workouts — free as long as you remembered to pay that hefty Bell bill.
Insurance: $52/month
A lot of landlords now require tenant insurance or they won't even consider your rental application. Looking at different providers, LowestRates.ca found it costs an average of over $50 a month.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
A baby girl found in a parking lot in 2005 changed this detective’s life forever
-
Young man charged with impaired driving causing death after pedestrian killed in Halifax
-
Transport truck jackknifes, lands near lake in N.S. collision with parked car
-
Drew Carey...come on down — Price Is Right contestant knocks over game show host
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Opposition to Annex homeless shelter might be peak NIMBY
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
-
Views
Edward Keenan: Bringing World Cup matches to Toronto could be the catalyst for something bigger