How much does it cost just to get by as a young, single person in Toronto?

Feeling pinched for cash? You're definitely not alone.

Rate comparison website LowestRates.ca crunched the numbers on average prices for essentials like housing, transit and groceries. The result: it will cost $40,583 before tax (or $32,885 after tax) to make ends meet in Toronto this year.

Even with the new rate of $14 per hour, a minimum-wage worker earns about $25,500 a year, assuming he or she works 35 hours a week. And the number crunching doesn't take into account extras like student loan payments, emergency expenses or paying for pets.

Housing: $1,672.13/month

It's no surprise this is the one eating up most of your income, unless you're lucky enough to have held on to the same apartment for the last 10 years. LowestRates.ca looked at RentBoard.ca to come up with an average figure — which is actually on the low side, as it takes into account rent in a shared condo with a roommate as well as tiny bachelors.

Phone and Internet: $127.50/month

Most millennials have both a smartphone with Internet and home Internet (essential for Netflix binges), and it adds up. Especially if you're not splitting the home Internet with anyone.

Transportation: $176.25/month

This budget takes into account the cost of a monthly adult transit pass (a whopping $146.25) as well as $30 a month for the odd cab/Uber/Lyft ride — which seems conservative.

Groceries: $283.60/month

According to the City of Toronto's "Nutritious food basket calculator," a single man aged 19 to 30 spends $319.87 per month on average on groceries. For women the same age, it's about $247.33.

Entertainment: $354/month

This one is a little less scientific but tries to take into account the odd meal out, drinks with friends and of course your streaming service of choice.

Health and Fitness: $75/month

There's an abundance of options for working out in Toronto, from a basic gym membership to a fancy spin studio. If you want to shave some cost off here, try YouTube workouts — free as long as you remembered to pay that hefty Bell bill.

Insurance: $52/month