Ontario ticket claims Saturday night's $23 million Lotto 649 jackpot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — There is one winning ticket for the $23 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw, and it was sold in Ontario.
A ticket purchased in Ontario also claimed the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 31 will be approximately $5 million.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
-
Views
Edward Keenan: Bringing World Cup matches to Toronto could be the catalyst for something bigger
-
Tory's Toronto