Peel police homicide squad investigating woman's death in Brampton
A
A
Share via Email
BRAMPTON, Ont. — The Peel Regional Police homicide squad is investigating the death of a woman in Brampton.
Police say officers were called to a residence Saturday evening where they found the body of woman with obvious signs of trauma.
Investigators haven't released the identity of the deceased woman or any suspect information, however, they say there is no public safety threat at this time. (680 News)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Young man charged with impaired driving causing death after pedestrian killed in Halifax
-
Drew Carey...come on down — Price Is Right contestant knocks over game show host
-
Three former Green Party staffers accuse Elizabeth May of workplace bullying
-
Halifax in line for possible major winter storm: Environment Canada
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
-
Views
Edward Keenan: Bringing World Cup matches to Toronto could be the catalyst for something bigger
-
Tory's Toronto