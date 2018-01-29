Double shooting in Oshawa leaves one man dead, another in serious condition

One man has been killed and another left in serious condition after a shooting in a residential area of Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police responded to the Oxford St. area at 10:20 p.m. Sunday night and located two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle. Both were rushed to hospital, where one man later died. The second victim has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police say they don’t know much about the circumstances that lead to the shooting as of yet, but are hoping to obtain witnesses and possible dashcam or security footage of the area.