Doug Ford expected to make announcement at noon Monday

Former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Monday afternoon.

There has been speculation that Ford might attempt to run for the Ontario Progressive Conservative party leadership.

Ford will be speaking to reporters at 12:05 p.m. in front of his mother’s Etobicoke home.

The announcement comes on the heels of upheaval throughout the PC party after former Ontario leader Patrick Brown resigned following sexual misconduct allegations from two separate women. The allegations prompted the resignation of six key aides to Brown.

On Sunday, PC president Rick Dykstra announced his resignation two hours after being contacted by Maclean’s magazine about sexual assault allegations against him. Dykstra’s resignation comes two days after he confirmed that the PC party will be holding a leadership race by March 31.