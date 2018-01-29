Doug Ford expected to make announcement at noon Monday
Ford will be speaking to reporters at 12:05 p.m. in front of his mother’s Etobicoke home.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Monday afternoon.
There has been speculation that Ford might attempt to run for the Ontario Progressive Conservative party leadership.
Ford will be speaking to reporters at 12:05 p.m. in front of his mother’s Etobicoke home.
The announcement comes on the heels of upheaval throughout the PC party after former Ontario leader Patrick Brown resigned following sexual misconduct allegations from two separate women. The allegations prompted the resignation of six key aides to Brown.
On Sunday, PC president Rick Dykstra announced his resignation two hours after being contacted by Maclean’s magazine about sexual assault allegations against him. Dykstra’s resignation comes two days after he confirmed that the PC party will be holding a leadership race by March 31.
With files from Robert Benzie and Victoria Gibson
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Young man charged with impaired driving causing death after pedestrian killed in Halifax
-
Diving in: Pool upgrades on deck for public meeting around Halifax Common master plan
-
Halifax in line for possible major winter storm: Environment Canada
-
A baby girl found in a parking lot in 2005 changed this detective’s life forever
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Opposition to Annex homeless shelter might be peak NIMBY
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
-
Views
Edward Keenan: Bringing World Cup matches to Toronto could be the catalyst for something bigger