Watch Live: Police to update media on Bruce McArthur investigation Monday

Toronto police have announced the homicide unit will be providing an update into the Bruce McArthur investigation at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

McArthur, a 66-year-old landscaper, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman, two men who went missing from Toronto’s Gay Village area in 2017. Police said at the time there may be other victims.

So far, police have revealed McArthur had a sexual relationship with Kinsman, though it’s unknown if he had one with Esen. Neither man’s body has been found.

Police didn’t say how long McArthur had been on their radar. McArthur had a previous assault charge from 2001, which barred him from an area of downtown that included the Gay Village.

Police have executed search warrants at five different properties connected to McArthur. A large green tent set up by police on Friday at a Leaside home where McArthur is believed to have stored landscaping equipment.