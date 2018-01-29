It's back: Snow is heading for Toronto, Environment Canada warns

It’s a victory for snow after ping-ponging weather conditions: snowfall is on the way for Toronto and the surrounding area, bring a special weather statement from Environment Canada with it.

A cold front moving across Southern Ontario is expected to 5-10 cm of snow with it starting Monday afternoon and continuing into the evening, according to the weather agency.

Environment Canada is warning drivers to watch out for poor road conditions during the Monday evening commute.

Temperatures are set to hover closer to zero today, with a high of -2 C. That is predicted to drop down to an overnight low of -11 C. Cloudy skies are projected to prevail throughout the day, with sun not making an appearance until Tuesday morning.