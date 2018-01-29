It's back: Snow is heading for Toronto, Environment Canada warns
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the surrounding area.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
It’s a victory for snow after ping-ponging weather conditions: snowfall is on the way for Toronto and the surrounding area, bring a special weather statement from Environment Canada with it.
A cold front moving across Southern Ontario is expected to 5-10 cm of snow with it starting Monday afternoon and continuing into the evening, according to the weather agency.
Environment Canada is warning drivers to watch out for poor road conditions during the Monday evening commute.
Temperatures are set to hover closer to zero today, with a high of -2 C. That is predicted to drop down to an overnight low of -11 C. Cloudy skies are projected to prevail throughout the day, with sun not making an appearance until Tuesday morning.
York, Durham, Halton and Peel regions are also affected by the weather statement. In Burlington and Oakville, up to 10-12 cm of snow is expected. The snow is expected to taper off later tonight.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Diving in: Pool upgrades on deck for public meeting around Halifax Common master plan
-
How much does it cost just to get by as a young, single person in Toronto?
-
A baby girl found in a parking lot in 2005 changed this detective’s life forever
-
Young man charged with impaired driving causing death after pedestrian killed in Halifax
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Opposition to Annex homeless shelter might be peak NIMBY
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
-
Views
Edward Keenan: Bringing World Cup matches to Toronto could be the catalyst for something bigger