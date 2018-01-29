Toronto stock market down in late-morning trading, loonie creeps lower
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading amid a broad-based decline including the influential energy and materials sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 98.18 points to 16,141.04, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 123.87 points to 26,492.84. The S&P 500 index was down 15.11 points to 2,857.76 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 39.22 points to 7,466.55.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 81.08 cents US, down from an average price of 81.16 cents US on Friday.
The March crude contract was down 84 cents to US$65.30 per barrel and the March natural gas contract down five cents to US$3.13 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$12.40 to US$1,339.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was unchanged at US$3.20 a pound.
