20 centimetres of room: Fence built by neighbour puts Aurora resident in a jam

Marnee Buckles turned to the Town of Aurora for help, but left empty-handed.

The longtime Wells St. resident has approached the town during two separate public meetings to ask about a fence erected by her neighbour that has become an obstacle to maintaining her property.

“The posts are over regulation height and the fence covers three windows of my home,” Buckles told council.

The wooden fence was built last fall, about 20 centimetres from the northern side of her house, Buckles said. She first approached the town with questions about bylaw compliance.

However, since her first appearance, she has received red tags from her gas provider informing her the gas pipes need supports and identification and the fire place air flow vent from the stove needs attention, both of which are blocked by the fence on the north side of her property.

“I can’t maintain my property, I just can’t because there is no access to that side of my house,” she said.

Buckles feels this will make her non-compliant with the town’s property standards bylaw since she won’t be able to maintain her window frames or exterior features on her aging home.

The town’s building and bylaw services director Techa van Leeuwen confirmed that a town permit was not required to erect the fence and informed council that the first complaint received by Buckles was investigated.

“This is a difficult situation, but the fence was erected lawfully,” van Leeuwen added. “We did find the posts were two to four inches above the allowance, but the property owner has agreed to bring in the contractor to shave them down.”

She was clear that the town did not have the authority to order the property owner to take down the fence.

As for safety exits, only one is required, the front door, she said.

Councillor John Abel tabled a motion to have the bylaws reviewed, but van Leeuwen said any changes wouldn’t apply to this fence since it has already been erected.

“So what’s she going to do?” asked Councillor Sandra Humfryes. “Are we just going to tell (her) it’s not our problem? I feel very sorry for her.”

Chief administrative officer Doug Nadorozny simply informed Buckles the burden falls on the person who needs the fence removed.

“We aren’t just talking a panel of a fence here,” Buckles said. “I don’t think I should have to take down the entire fence and rebuild it every time I need access to my gas lines or have to do maintenance to that side of the house.”

Abel has contacted the owner of the fence and her lawyer on behalf of Buckles in an effort to find an agreeable solution.