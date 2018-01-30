Man fatally stabbed after being chased by up to 10 men in Toronto
TORONTO — A man who was stabbed after being chased by several men in downtown Toronto on Monday night has died in hospital.
It happened at about 8 p.m. in the Yonge Street and Wellesley Street area.
Police tweeted there were "10 men chasing 1" before the victim was stabbed.
Police have not indicated why the man was being chased, nor have their released any suspect descriptions.
The homicide unit is leading the investigation.
