Meanwhile in Canada: Road hockey game breaks out in heart of downtown Toronto

Commuters aren't the only ones benefitting from the quieter roads that have resulted from the King St. pilot project in downtown Toronto.

A good old fashioned road hockey game broke out on the city's streets Tuesday afternoon.

A large group of people came together with their jerseys, sticks, gloves and yes, full goalie equipment, to have some fun on the slushy roads.

The new pilot project was meant to minimize congestion and improve the flow of traffic on King between Bathurst and Jarvis streets in the heart of downtown.

Evidently the new flow has opened up enough space to squeeze in a mid-morning hockey game.

The most Canadian part of this is watching the standard road hockey protocol come into play.

As traffic approaches, the nets are swiftly moved to the side as players clear the way like a well-oiled machine.

The game comes to a halt. Nobody moves. Nobody cheats. The car passes by. Then it's game on.