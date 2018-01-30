Thomson Reuters in talks with Blackstone regarding potential partnership

TORONTO — Thomson Reuters Corp. says it is in advanced talks with private equity firm Blackstone regarding a potential partnership in its financial and risk business.

However, the company cautioned that the discussions may or may not lead to a definitive agreement

The F&R business provides information for financial markets professionals as well as regulatory and risk management solutions.

The business had $6.1 billion in revenue in 2016.

Thomson Reuters says it would retain a significant interest in the business as part of any proposed partnership.

The company also says it would retain full ownership of its legal, tax and accounting and Reuters News businesses.