TTC passengers voice frustration after delays cause longer travel times

Commuters using Line 1 of the TTC might find themselves with longer travel times after subway issues caused multiple delays Tuesday morning.

The first problem came around 6:30 a.m. when the TTC tweeted that there were longer wait times for customers between Sheppard West and Vaughan Metropolitan stations and northbound between Davisville and Finch stations.

Trains were also delayed at St. Andrew station due to mechanical difficulties. Around 7:30 a.m., trains on Line 1 were turning back at Bloor and Lawrence stations due to a Toronto fire investigation. The problem was cleared 10 minutes later.

Emergency alarm activations also caused delays at Davisville and Museum stations. Both were cleared quickly. Another fire investigation also caused delays on Line 2 at Warden station.

Torontonians took to Twitter to voice their frustration about the slow commute they were experiencing. Photos posted online showed jammed subway platforms and stairwells.

Due to the delays, customers are experiencing longer than normal travel times both ways between St. Clair West and Bloor stations.